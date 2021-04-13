Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Dalfen Industrial is breaking ground next month on the two-building Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in Mesquite, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 1 million-square-foot property on about 40 acres along East Scyene...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build a pair of warehouse properties on a speculative basis in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial buildings, which will total 500,000 square feet, are being planned for a 292-acre site...
Dallas Business Journal Thirty-One Gifts is fully leasing a 651,518-square-foot warehouse at 951 Garden Ridge Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The industrial property will serve as a distribution center for the company, which is...
Houston Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp is building a 148,000-square-foot store as part of The Grid mixed-use project in Stafford, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of Houston The wholesale retailer will anchor the 192-acre project, which broke...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has lined up $486 million of financing for its purchase of an industrial portfolio with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas and San Antonio areas JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan, which has a...
Real Estate NJ The 295,000-square-foot industrial building at 10 Corn Road in Dayton, NJ, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the building, which could sell for about $55 million, or $18644/sf The owner of the building was...
Austin Business Journal Construction is starting this month on the Ronald Reagan Crossing mixed-use complex in Leander, Texas, about 27 miles north of Austin, Texas Plans for the project call for 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, but a...
Houston Business Journal Martin Fein Interests Ltd has sold the Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 268-unit apartment property in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The Houston company sold the property, at 1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, to an...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group is developing a two-building business park with more than 1 million square feet in the town of Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Conshohocken, Pa, company expects to start work on the...