Three large mall loans in a 2012 CMBS transaction recently have been hit with significant appraisal reduction amounts, a harbinger that the deal, UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C2, could eventually suffer substantial losses The loans...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded $2612 billion of multifamily loans last year - a whopping 672 percent increase from the $1562 billion volume it recorded in 2019 The 1,499 loans it funded had a weighted average coupon of...
The New York State Legislature this week agreed on a $212 billion state budget that does not include a recording tax for mezzanine loans and preferred-equity investments for commercial real estate properties The New York State Assembly and Senate,...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has lined up $486 million of financing for its purchase of an industrial portfolio with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas and San Antonio areas JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan, which has a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded all the bond classes of COMM, 2013-GAM, a CMBS transaction backed by a $2595 million loan against the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The rating agency said the...
Opportunities to invest in distressed properties or loans, which generally have been elusive during the coronavirus pandemic, might finally be materializing Sales of distressed assets haven't materialized in part because of government rules that...
Annaly Capital Management Inc has provided $7155 million of financing to fund the expansion of a pair of data centers with a total of 196,000 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale, Ill The properties, which sit across the street from each...
Rentvcom Parkview Financial has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 68-unit apartment property at 4065 Oakwood Ave in Los Angeles The developer, Oakwood CA LLC of Los Angeles, expects the five-story project to be...