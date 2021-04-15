Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan was $618/sf in the first quarter, down 134 percent from a year earlier, according to CBRE That was a 51 percent decrease from the fourth...
A total of $605 billion of net-leased properties changed hands last year, down from $80 billion in 2019, according to CBRE But that lower volume amounted to 148 percent of the $4054 billion of total property sales completed last year – a...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded $2612 billion of multifamily loans last year - a whopping 672 percent increase from the $1562 billion volume it recorded in 2019 The 1,499 loans it funded had a weighted average coupon of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 425 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan in the first quarter, a 481 percent decline from the 819 million sf of leases inked at the same time last year, according to CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel occupancy rate was flat at 579 percent for the week ending April 3, according to STR It marks the fourth straight week in which occupancy has topped 50 percent, but is 1 percentage point...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined yet again last month, to $5111 billion, according to Trepp LLC That's down 164 percent from the $5196 billion of loans that were in special servicing in February Hotel and retail loans continue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report REITs that own retail properties, which on average had collected only 682 percent of their rents in last year’s second quarter as coronavirus-driven lockdowns were at their peak, increased their...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve in March, with the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by more than $11 billion to $3566 billion, according to...