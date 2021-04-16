Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Sam Szteinbaum of Los Altos, Calif, has paid $10 million, or $300/sf, for 30,000 square feet of retail space at 1575 West 29th St in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of Coral Rock Development Group and...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Twenty2, a 338-unit apartment property in West Miami for $97 million, or about $286,982/unit The Miami company sold the complex, at 2201 Ludlam Road, to Westdale Real Estate Investment...
Dallas Business Journal Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, has traded hands An unidentified Canadian investor was the buyer The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is expected to break ground this fall on the latest phase of the International Business Park mixed-use project in suburban Dallas Plans call for a 252,000-square-foot office building at 6261 West Plano Parkway in...
Borello Asset Management has paid $41 million, or $310,606/unit, for the 132-unit Elwood Apartments in Happy Valley, Ore, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Gilroy, Calif, investor purchased the property from Cedar Coast, which was...
Dallas Morning News Greystone Servicing Co has provided a $135 million loan for the purchase of 78 luxury apartment units atop the historic US Post Office and Courthouse Building in downtown Dallas Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, bought the...
Commercial Observer Odiljon Tursunov, the owner of the Tashkent Supermarket grocery-store chain, has paid $18 million, or $500/sf, for the mostly vacant retail building at 1769 86th St in Brooklyn, NY Tursunov bought the 36,000-square-foot property...
The Real Deal The Feil Organization has agreed to pay $325 million for four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company is buying three of the sites from Henry Modell & Co of New York and the other from Weinstein...
An affiliate of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $33 million, or $33588/sf, for Promontory, a 98,249-square-foot office building in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Carleton Management in a deal...