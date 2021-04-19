Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denise Katz, former regional vice president of CIM Group, has joined Cityview as director of asset management Katz will oversee the execution of business plans for Cityview’s portfolio of core and value-add multifamily and mixed-use properties...
IPI Partners, a Chicago real estate investment manager focused on the digital real estate sector, has raised $38 billion of equity commitments for its second fund The vehicle, IPI Partners II, is pursuing data centers, communications towers and...
Hodes Weill & Associates has hired former principal of Blackstone Group Michael Mendelsohn to the same post to develop and handle relationships with institutional investors and consultants in North America The New York advisory company said...
The structured tax-deferred exchange market, which in 2020 saw $344 billion of capital raised, is having an apparent banner follow-up year so far A total of $13 billion was raised by 33 sponsors during the first quarter, according to Mountain Dell...
JLL has broadened the scope of its Valuation Advisory unit with the addition of an environmental and property condition service It’s hired Jeff Manas as managing director and national practice leader of the service Manas reports to Tony...
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...
Bill Lee, who had founded Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services, has passed away after a long battle with cancer He was 78 Lee had started his career in commercial real estate after a brief stint in a sales position with 3M Co He...
Wharton Equity Partners has hired Ronald Uretta as chief operating officer Uretta, who reports to Peter C Lewis, the New York investment manager’s co-founder and chairman, joins from law firm Cassin & Cassin, where he was chief operating...
Angel Oak Commercial Lending, an Atlanta specialty finance company, is shooting to substantially bolster its lending volume this year, after sitting on the sidelines for most of 2020 To achieve its lending objective, it's added two seasoned...