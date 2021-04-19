Log In or Subscribe to read more
RENTvcom Moriel Real Estate LLC has paid $131 million, or $25889/sf, for the 50,600-square-foot industrial building at 1480 North Hancock St in Anaheim, Calif Nissei America Inc sold the property and was represented in the deal by a number of...
Avanath Capital Management has paid $875 million, or $335,249/unit, for the 261-unit Overlook at Anaheim Hills in Anaheim Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, at 145-235 South Festival Drive, from Security...
Commercial Observer Minamoto Kitchen has paid $45 million, or $2,500/sf, for the 18,000-square-foot Childs Building in Manhattan The Japanese confectionary retail chain bought the property from the Riese Organization Compass and Adirondack Capital...
South Florida Business Journal Ivy Realty has paid $26 million, or about $12199/sf, for a 213,131-square-foot industrial and headquarters facility at 6950 NW 77th Court in Doral, Fla An Apollo Group affiliate sold the property, which sits on 886...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of EverWest Real Estate Investors has sold the Crosspointe Commerce Center, a 154,121-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, for $258 million, or about $16740/sf The Denver company sold...
RENTvcom Bridge Investment Group has paid $4325 million, or $325,188/unit, for the 133-unit Cove La Mesa apartments in La Mesa, Calif, about 12 miles from San Diego The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Interstate Equities...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to buy a portfolio of seven office properties with about 19 million square feet in North Carolina and Atlanta for $7175 million, including the assumption of debt The Raleigh, NC, REIT is...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of BPM & Co has paid $268 million, or $128,230/room, for the 209-room Courtyard by Marriott Edina Bloomington hotel in suburban Minneapolis The Ridgefield, Conn, investment company purchased the...
LA Biz Opportunity Housing Group has paid $100 million, or $383,141/unit, for Moda at Monrovia Station, a 261-unit apartment property in Monrovia, Calif The Danville, Calif, investor purchased the property from a venture of Legacy Partners, Griffin...