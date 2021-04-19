Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Onni Group has proposed building a large mixed-use project on Chicago’s Goose Island The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer paid $38 million for the project’s eight-acre development site, along the 900...
Orlando Business Journal Landmynd Services has filed plans to build a pair of industrial properties totaling 970,000 square feet in Orlando, Fla The two-phase property is being proposed for a 776-acre development site north of Boggy Creek Road and...
Houston Business Journal Hotelier Mark Wyant is buying the 226-room Hotel Galvez & Spa in Galveston, Texas, about 52 miles southeast of Houston The Dallas-based businessman, who owns Seawall Hospitality LLC, is acquiring the historic property...
Dallas Business Journal Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, has traded hands An unidentified Canadian investor was the buyer The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is expected to break ground this fall on the latest phase of the International Business Park mixed-use project in suburban Dallas Plans call for a 252,000-square-foot office building at 6261 West Plano Parkway in...
Dallas Morning News Greystone Servicing Co has provided a $135 million loan for the purchase of 78 luxury apartment units atop the historic US Post Office and Courthouse Building in downtown Dallas Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, bought the...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Stars REI plans on building a 108-unit residential project in Arlington, Va, about six miles west of Washington, DC It bought the development site, at 1031 North Vermont St, for $123 million from...
Real Estate NJ An undisclosed developer has plans to build the 59-unit Luxe at Ewing Station apartment building in Ewing, NJ, about 5 miles northwest of Trenton, NJ, and 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia The property, at 12 Railroad Ave, will...
Boston Business Journal Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has signed a lease for an additional 113,000 square feet at a 473,000-sf life-sciences building that is currently under construction in Cambridge, Mass The pharmaceutical company will fully occupy the...