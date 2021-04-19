Log In or Subscribe to read more
American Landmark Apartments has paid $498 million, or $166,000/unit, for the 300-unit City West apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the complex from White Eagle Property Group, a Monsey, NY, investment manager that had...
RENTvcom Moriel Real Estate LLC has paid $131 million, or $25889/sf, for the 50,600-square-foot industrial building at 1480 North Hancock St in Anaheim, Calif Nissei America Inc sold the property and was represented in the deal by a number of...
Avanath Capital Management has paid $875 million, or $335,249/unit, for the 261-unit Overlook at Anaheim Hills in Anaheim Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, at 145-235 South Festival Drive, from Security...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is planning to build an 800-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY Lendlease, a New York developer, and Aware Super, an Australian fund, acquired an 80 percent stake in the...
South Florida Business Journal Ivy Realty has paid $26 million, or about $12199/sf, for a 213,131-square-foot industrial and headquarters facility at 6950 NW 77th Court in Doral, Fla An Apollo Group affiliate sold the property, which sits on 886...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of EverWest Real Estate Investors has sold the Crosspointe Commerce Center, a 154,121-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, for $258 million, or about $16740/sf The Denver company sold...
RENTvcom Bridge Investment Group has paid $4325 million, or $325,188/unit, for the 133-unit Cove La Mesa apartments in La Mesa, Calif, about 12 miles from San Diego The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Interstate Equities...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to buy a portfolio of seven office properties with about 19 million square feet in North Carolina and Atlanta for $7175 million, including the assumption of debt The Raleigh, NC, REIT is...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of BPM & Co has paid $268 million, or $128,230/room, for the 209-room Courtyard by Marriott Edina Bloomington hotel in suburban Minneapolis The Ridgefield, Conn, investment company purchased the...