San Antonio Business Journal The 195-room Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel is set to open on Thursday Work on the 23-story property, at 123 North St Mary’s St, began in 2017 Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 2,300 square...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Fairfield Residential has proposed developing an apartment project with 392 units on the site of a shuttered extended-stay hotel in Atlanta The San Diego developer needs approval from the Atlanta Beltline Design Review...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is building a 330-unit apartment property as part of the Metropolitan mixed-use development in Charlotte, NC The 22-story complex is being built on a 13-acre site at 1224 Metropolitan Drive The developer is...
Commercial Property Executive Scannell Properties is planning to build Compass 70 Logistics, a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Bonner Springs, Kan The Indianapolis company has proposed developing the three-building property on a...
South Florida Business Journal Tricera Capital has lined up $5075 million of financing for The Press mixed-use project in West Palm Beach, Fla Monroe Capital of Chicago provided the loan, which is being used to complete the 11-acre project, at 2751...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has been approved to build a 117,000-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC The six-story building is going up at Randolph Road and North Carolina Avenue in the city’s...
Commercial Observer Minamoto Kitchen has paid $45 million, or $2,500/sf, for the 18,000-square-foot Childs Building in Manhattan The Japanese confectionary retail chain bought the property from the Riese Organization Compass and Adirondack Capital...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is planning to build an 800-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY Lendlease, a New York developer, and Aware Super, an Australian fund, acquired an 80 percent stake in the...