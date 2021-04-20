Log In or Subscribe to read more
Al Neyer, a Cincinnati developer, has raised $110 million of equity commitments for its first real estate investment fund, exceeding its $100 million target The vehicle, Al Neyer Industrial Fund I, is pursuing industrial projects primarily in and...
James Patchett, the former president and chief executive of the New York City Economic Development Corp, has been named chief executive of A&E Real Estate, an investor in New York multifamily properties He'll oversee a planned expansion of the...
IPI Partners, a Chicago real estate investment manager focused on the digital real estate sector, has raised $38 billion of equity commitments for its second fund The vehicle, IPI Partners II, is pursuing data centers, communications towers and...
The structured tax-deferred exchange market, which in 2020 saw $344 billion of capital raised, is having an apparent banner follow-up year so far A total of $13 billion was raised by 33 sponsors during the first quarter, according to Mountain Dell...
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...
Angel Oak Commercial Lending, an Atlanta specialty finance company, is shooting to substantially bolster its lending volume this year, after sitting on the sidelines for most of 2020 To achieve its lending objective, it's added two seasoned...
Commercial real estate professionals are concerned about the potential elimination of "like-kind" exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Service code, which investors use to shelter gains from property sales Up to an estimated 20...
Trion Properties has closed capital-raising for its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund II LLC, after having raised $28 million of commitments from 215 investors The fund, which already has completed 12 investments, targets value-add and...
Cerberus Capital Management LP has raised $28 billion of investor commitments for its latest opportunistic real estate fund, topping its $2 billion target by 40 percent The investment manager, with $53 billion of assets under management, including...