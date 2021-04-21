Log In or Subscribe to read more
The data used in a story published on April 9, “HUD Funded Near-Record Volume of Multifamily Loans in Calendar 2020,” misrepresented origination volumes for certain HUD lenders The volume of HUD loans originated by Orix Real Estate...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Trinity Financial Inc and the Harvard Club of Boston plans on building a 133-unit apartment complex at 415 Newbury St in Boston Plans call for a 95-unit building with athletic facilities for the Harvard Club and...
Dwight Capital has provided $1856 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 262-unit Brady Station Apartments in Odessa, Texas The loan allowed the 38-year-old...
Crain’s New York Business Insite Property Group is building a 102,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 59-02 Borden Ave in Queens, NY The Redondo Beach, Calif, developer bought the development site in the borough’s Maspeth...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...
South Florida Business Journal Tricera Capital has lined up $5075 million of financing for The Press mixed-use project in West Palm Beach, Fla Monroe Capital of Chicago provided the loan, which is being used to complete the 11-acre project, at 2751...
Commercial Observer Minamoto Kitchen has paid $45 million, or $2,500/sf, for the 18,000-square-foot Childs Building in Manhattan The Japanese confectionary retail chain bought the property from the Riese Organization Compass and Adirondack Capital...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is planning to build an 800-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY Lendlease, a New York developer, and Aware Super, an Australian fund, acquired an 80 percent stake in the...
Dwight Capital has provided $222 million of US Department of Housing and Urban Development mortgage financing against Gramercy Park Cooperative at Lake Shore Drive, a 157-unit apartment property in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield, Minn Units at...