AZ Big Media Geringer Capital has sold the 160-unit Ventana Palms Apartment Homes in Phoenix for $3225 million, or $201,563/unit The San Antonio investor sold the property to an undisclosed California-based company in a deal brokered by ABI...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $156 million, or $624/sf, for San Mateo Bay Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in San Mateo, Calif The Boston developer bought the property from Rubicon Point Partners, which had acquired it in...
Birch Group has paid $255 million, or $30238/sf, for a portfolio of four office buildings totaling 843,300 square feet in Short Hills, NJ, about 30 miles west of Manhattan The Nanuet, NY, real estate investor bought the properties from Mack-Cali...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Property sales volume totaled $967 billion for the first quarter, down 28 percent from the $1348 billion of volume recorded during the same period a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics The volume...
Phoenix Business Journal George Oliver Cos has paid $2615 million, or $24324/sf, for Hayden Station, a 107,508-square-foot mixed-use property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer purchased the property from YAM Properties, which is owned by Bob...
FPA Multifamily has paid $843 million, or $320,532/unit, for the 263-unit Fairfield Apartments in Stamford, Conn The San Francisco investor bought the property from Equity Residential in a deal brokered by CBRE It has been renamed Arrive Stamford...
Ninigret Group LC has paid $13 million, or $9894/sf, for the 131,389-square-foot industrial facility at 3333 East Center Drive in the northern Colorado town of Milliken The Salt Lake City company purchased the property as a part of a 1031 exchange...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of Waypoint Real Estate Investments has sold Volaris West Kernan, a 308-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $6625 million, or about $215,097/unit RSE Capital Partners bought the 19-building...
An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $182 million for three apartment properties with 1,165 units in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the three properties – the 540-unit Accent on Rainbow, 313-unit Accent on...