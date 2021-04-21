Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Wood Partners has broken ground on the 327-unit Alta 801 apartment project in Washington, DC The Atlanta developer expects to complete the project, at 801 New Jersey Ave NW, in 2023 It will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Stirling Development and Prologis will break ground next month on an 819,964-square-foot industrial property at 13364 Aerospace Drive in Victorville, Calif, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles The...
The Real Deal Signature Acquisitions, Empire State Management and Nachman Leibowitz have lined up $105 million of financing against 167 unsold residential condominium units at the 300-unit Cascade complex in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided...
AZ Big Media A venture of Banyan Residential and Milhaus has broken ground on Banyan North Tempe, a 651-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The $177 million project is being funded in part with $52 million of construction financing from UMB Bank...
Dallas Business Journal Robinson Weeks Partners wants to break ground next month on a 500,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial project on a 267-acre...
San Antonio Business Journal The 195-room Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel is set to open on Thursday Work on the 23-story property, at 123 North St Mary’s St, began in 2017 Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 2,300 square...
Crain’s New York Business Insite Property Group is building a 102,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 59-02 Borden Ave in Queens, NY The Redondo Beach, Calif, developer bought the development site in the borough’s Maspeth...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Fairfield Residential has proposed developing an apartment project with 392 units on the site of a shuttered extended-stay hotel in Atlanta The San Diego developer needs approval from the Atlanta Beltline Design Review...