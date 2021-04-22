Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Cold Summit Development has broken ground on Cold Summit PHX, a 357,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Glendale, Ariz The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the project at 9600 North 151st Ave, which is within...
The Real Deal The SL Green Realty venture that developed the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in midtown Manhattan has lined up $225 billion of financing from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank The loan, arranged by Newmark, is...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Centurion American Development has been approved to build a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The two-building development, which is being called Fronterra, is being built on 358...
Bisnow Wood Partners has broken ground on the 327-unit Alta 801 apartment project in Washington, DC The Atlanta developer expects to complete the project, at 801 New Jersey Ave NW, in 2023 It will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Stirling Development and Prologis will break ground next month on an 819,964-square-foot industrial property at 13364 Aerospace Drive in Victorville, Calif, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles The...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Trinity Financial Inc and the Harvard Club of Boston plans on building a 133-unit apartment complex at 415 Newbury St in Boston Plans call for a 95-unit building with athletic facilities for the Harvard Club and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Banyan Residential and Milhaus has broken ground on Banyan North Tempe, a 651-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The $177 million project is being funded in part with $52 million of construction financing from UMB Bank...
Dallas Business Journal DW Distribution Inc is in talks to lease 185,900 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The family-owned company, which builds door units for residential developments, would use the space, at...
Dallas Business Journal Robinson Weeks Partners wants to break ground next month on a 500,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial project on a 267-acre...