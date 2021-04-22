Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $215 billion of multifamily mortgages during the first quarter, putting it nearly one-third of the way to reaching its regulatory lending cap If the housing-finance agency continues on its...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Centurion American Development has been approved to build a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The two-building development, which is being called Fronterra, is being built on 358...
San Antonio Business Journal A group of local developers has proposed building a 281-unit apartment project near Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio The project, dubbed the Residences at Grayson Heights, is being planned for a...
The data used in a story published on April 9, “HUD Funded Near-Record Volume of Multifamily Loans in Calendar 2020,” misrepresented origination volumes for certain HUD lenders The volume of HUD loans originated by Orix Real Estate...
The Real Deal Signature Acquisitions, Empire State Management and Nachman Leibowitz have lined up $105 million of financing against 167 unsold residential condominium units at the 300-unit Cascade complex in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided...
Dwight Capital has provided $1856 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 262-unit Brady Station Apartments in Odessa, Texas The loan allowed the 38-year-old...
Dallas Business Journal DW Distribution Inc is in talks to lease 185,900 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The family-owned company, which builds door units for residential developments, would use the space, at...
Dallas Business Journal Robinson Weeks Partners wants to break ground next month on a 500,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial project on a 267-acre...
San Antonio Business Journal The 195-room Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel is set to open on Thursday Work on the 23-story property, at 123 North St Mary’s St, began in 2017 Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 2,300 square...