Long-time mortgage broker Dan Gorczycki formally has launched an online platform designed to streamline the mortgage borrowing process The platform, TrueRate, was developed roughly a year ago and has been in use by Olive Tree Holdings, a New York...
The Real Deal The SL Green Realty venture that developed the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in midtown Manhattan has lined up $225 billion of financing from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank The loan, arranged by Newmark, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $215 billion of multifamily mortgages during the first quarter, putting it nearly one-third of the way to reaching its regulatory lending cap If the housing-finance agency continues on its...
The data used in a story published on April 9, “HUD Funded Near-Record Volume of Multifamily Loans in Calendar 2020,” misrepresented origination volumes for certain HUD lenders The volume of HUD loans originated by Orix Real Estate...
The Real Deal Signature Acquisitions, Empire State Management and Nachman Leibowitz have lined up $105 million of financing against 167 unsold residential condominium units at the 300-unit Cascade complex in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided...
Dwight Capital has provided $1856 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 262-unit Brady Station Apartments in Odessa, Texas The loan allowed the 38-year-old...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Property sales volume totaled $967 billion for the first quarter, down 28 percent from the $1348 billion of volume recorded during the same period a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics The volume...
Crain’s New York Business Insite Property Group is building a 102,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 59-02 Borden Ave in Queens, NY The Redondo Beach, Calif, developer bought the development site in the borough’s Maspeth...
South Florida Business Journal Tricera Capital has lined up $5075 million of financing for The Press mixed-use project in West Palm Beach, Fla Monroe Capital of Chicago provided the loan, which is being used to complete the 11-acre project, at 2751...