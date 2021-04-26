Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners is planning to build a 248-unit apartment project as part of the 650-acre Verde at Cooley Station mixed-use development in Gilbert, Ariz The project, dubbed Alta Cooley Station, is being built at the southwest corner of...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $411 million of financing to fund the construction of 180 micro apartment units at 1410 North Highland Ave in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles The loan, which is designed with a term that would last through the...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has purchased Lone Elm Commerce Center, a 210,500-square-foot industrial property in Olathe, Kan The Dallas investment company purchased the property from its developer, Heise-Meyer LLC The sales price...
Commercial Property Executive Cold Summit Development has broken ground on Cold Summit PHX, a 357,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Glendale, Ariz The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the project at 9600 North 151st Ave, which is within...