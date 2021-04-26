Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $14 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up just more than 40 percent from the same period a year ago The volume puts the agency on track to fund roughly $56 billion of...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
St Louis Business Journal Propper Construction Services has proposed building the Tesson Ridge mixed-use development on the site of the former MetLife office campus in St Louis If approved, the 100-acre project, at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road, could...
Commercial Observer Schrodinger has signed a 17-year lease for 108,849 square feet of office space at the 11 million-sf Bertelsmann Building in Manhattan The software developer will occupy floors 21 through 24 at the 44-story property, at 1540...
Hartford Investment Management Co has provided $197 million of financing against a portfolio of 10 retail properties with more than 1 million square feet owned by Regency Centers Corp The properties are in the Washington, DC, Baltimore, Chicago, Los...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners is planning to build a 248-unit apartment project as part of the 650-acre Verde at Cooley Station mixed-use development in Gilbert, Ariz The project, dubbed Alta Cooley Station, is being built at the southwest corner of...