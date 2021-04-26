Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $14 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up just more than 40 percent from the same period a year ago The volume puts the agency on track to fund roughly $56 billion of...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
St Louis Business Journal Propper Construction Services has proposed building the Tesson Ridge mixed-use development on the site of the former MetLife office campus in St Louis If approved, the 100-acre project, at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road, could...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
Hartford Investment Management Co has provided $197 million of financing against a portfolio of 10 retail properties with more than 1 million square feet owned by Regency Centers Corp The properties are in the Washington, DC, Baltimore, Chicago, Los...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners is planning to build a 248-unit apartment project as part of the 650-acre Verde at Cooley Station mixed-use development in Gilbert, Ariz The project, dubbed Alta Cooley Station, is being built at the southwest corner of...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $411 million of financing to fund the construction of 180 micro apartment units at 1410 North Highland Ave in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles The loan, which is designed with a term that would last through the...