Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $14 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up just more than 40 percent from the same period a year ago The volume puts the agency on track to fund roughly $56 billion of...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $411 million of financing to fund the construction of 180 micro apartment units at 1410 North Highland Ave in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles The loan, which is designed with a term that would last through the...
A total of $4415 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, down 265 percent from the record $6006 billion originated in 2019, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association It's the first year since 2009 that origination...
Long-time mortgage broker Dan Gorczycki formally has launched an online platform designed to streamline the mortgage borrowing process The platform, TrueRate, was developed roughly a year ago and has been in use by Olive Tree Holdings, a New York...
The Real Deal The SL Green Realty venture that developed the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in midtown Manhattan has lined up $225 billion of financing from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank The loan, arranged by Newmark, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $215 billion of multifamily mortgages during the first quarter, putting it nearly one-third of the way to reaching its regulatory lending cap If the housing-finance agency continues on its...