Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Dependable Distribution Services Inc has agreed to fully lease the 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 2235 Castor Ave in Philadelphia Colliers International represented the tenant, the largest cocoa bean storage...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
...
San Antonio Business Journal XPEL Inc has signed a lease for 115,825 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio The manufacturer of automotive protection products is taking its space in the PanAm West Industrial Park, with about 432,000 sf at...
Commercial Property Executive Sell Below Cost USA has agreed to fully lease the 190,554-square-foot industrial property at 16477 Slover Ave in Fontana, Calif The property was completed at the beginning of the year by a venture of Molto Properties...
The Real Deal Signature Acquisitions, Empire State Management and Nachman Leibowitz have lined up $105 million of financing against 167 unsold residential condominium units at the 300-unit Cascade complex in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Trinity Financial Inc and the Harvard Club of Boston plans on building a 133-unit apartment complex at 415 Newbury St in Boston Plans call for a 95-unit building with athletic facilities for the Harvard Club and...
Dallas Business Journal DW Distribution Inc is in talks to lease 185,900 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The family-owned company, which builds door units for residential developments, would use the space, at...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 85,000 square feet of office space at Thirty75 Tech, a 260,000-sf office building in Santa Clara, Calif The online retail giant will occupy two of the building’s six floors MDY...