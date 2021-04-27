Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallivant Hotel Holdings has paid $4 million, or just less than $12,000/room, for the 334-room Best Western President hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area The Great Neck, NY, company is led by...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, appears to be willing to give up on the 43-year-old shopping mall A total of 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall serves as collateral for a $95 million mortgage...
A total of $4415 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, down 265 percent from the record $6006 billion originated in 2019, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association It's the first year since 2009 that origination...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $215 billion of multifamily mortgages during the first quarter, putting it nearly one-third of the way to reaching its regulatory lending cap If the housing-finance agency continues on its...
The data used in a story published on April 9, “HUD Funded Near-Record Volume of Multifamily Loans in Calendar 2020,” misrepresented origination volumes for certain HUD lenders The volume of HUD loans originated by Orix Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Property sales volume totaled $967 billion for the first quarter, down 28 percent from the $1348 billion of volume recorded during the same period a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics The volume...
The $60 million CMBS loan against the 353-room Marriott Hanover hotel in Whippany, NJ, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it's expected to default The loan has received a three-month debt-service deferral agreement But...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $175 million CMBS loan against the Waterford Lakes Town Center retail property in Orlando, Fla, has transferred to special servicer KeyBank because of an expected non-monetary default The loan,...