Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $52 million of financing against Flushing Plaza, a 233,436-square-foot office building in Queens, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan, which has a 10-year term Muss Development has...
Commercial Observer Yechiel Newhouse has paid $244 million, or $158,442/unit, for the 154-unit apartment property at 1240 Morrison Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York investor bought the building from Stellar Management, which had owned it since 2007...
Dallas Morning News StreetLight Residential has started construction on The Jackson, a 343-unit luxury apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The developer is building the project as part of the 2,000-acre Viridian development...
Crain’s New York Business The 282-room Plaza Hotel in Manhattan is scheduled to reopen on May 20 The property, at 768 Fifth Ave, has been temporarily closed since last March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Katara Hospitality, an...
South Florida Business Journal BTI Partners is planning to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer’s proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee on May 3 It calls for a pair of...
South Florida Business Journal Morgan Group has filed plans to redevelop a former ice-skating rink in Sunrise, Fla, into 452 multifamily units The development site spans 225 acres at 3100, 3301 and 3333 NW 90th Terrace and 3363 North Pine Island...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against Hongkun USA, alleging that the US affiliate of the Beijing homebuilder failed to make $11 million in rental payments for its space at 888 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The...
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...
Dallas Business Journal Champion Partners has unveiled plans to build Tradepoint East, a 610,622-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Dallas real estate company is building the industrial property along...