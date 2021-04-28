Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Briad Group has proposed building a 96-unit apartment project at 88-36 139th St in Queens, NY Plans for the project include 41 parking spaces The developer manages several Marriott and Hilton hotels in New York...
Commercial Observer Yechiel Newhouse has paid $244 million, or $158,442/unit, for the 154-unit apartment property at 1240 Morrison Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York investor bought the building from Stellar Management, which had owned it since 2007...
Crain’s New York Business The 282-room Plaza Hotel in Manhattan is scheduled to reopen on May 20 The property, at 768 Fifth Ave, has been temporarily closed since last March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Katara Hospitality, an...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against Hongkun USA, alleging that the US affiliate of the Beijing homebuilder failed to make $11 million in rental payments for its space at 888 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The...
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...
Crain’s Chicago Business PNC Realty Investors Inc is offering for sale the 548-unit Shoreham apartment building in Chicago The Washington, DC, investment management company has hired CBRE’s Chicago office to market the 47-story property...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $14 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up just more than 40 percent from the same period a year ago The volume puts the agency on track to fund roughly $56 billion of...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...