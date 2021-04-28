Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against Hongkun USA, alleging that the US affiliate of the Beijing homebuilder failed to make $11 million in rental payments for its space at 888 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The...
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Cortland has paid $8423 million, or $427,563/unit, for Modera Cap Hill, a 197-unit apartment property in Denver The Atlanta multifamily developer purchased the complex from Mill Creek Residential, which was...
Philadelphia Business Journal Dependable Distribution Services Inc has agreed to fully lease the 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 2235 Castor Ave in Philadelphia Colliers International represented the tenant, the largest cocoa bean storage...
Commercial Observer Schrodinger has signed a 17-year lease for 108,849 square feet of office space at the 11 million-sf Bertelsmann Building in Manhattan The software developer will occupy floors 21 through 24 at the 44-story property, at 1540...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners is planning to build a 248-unit apartment project as part of the 650-acre Verde at Cooley Station mixed-use development in Gilbert, Ariz The project, dubbed Alta Cooley Station, is being built at the southwest corner of...
San Antonio Business Journal XPEL Inc has signed a lease for 115,825 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio The manufacturer of automotive protection products is taking its space in the PanAm West Industrial Park, with about 432,000 sf at...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Blackstone Group has paid $130 million, or $367,231/unit, for Alexan 20th Street Station, a 354-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The New York investment manager purchased the property from Trammell...