Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Rockrose Development has acquired a 14 percent stake in Manhattan’s 11 East 26th St, in deal that values the 218,000-square-foot office building at $235 million The New York company now owns a 42 percent interest in the 21-story...
Natixis has provided $10475 million of financing against a portfolio of eight industrial buildings with 687,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, Mass The five-year loan pays a floating coupon and was arranged by Newmark The collateral...
Crain’s New York Business The Briad Group has proposed building a 96-unit apartment project at 88-36 139th St in Queens, NY Plans for the project include 41 parking spaces The developer manages several Marriott and Hilton hotels in New York...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $52 million of financing against Flushing Plaza, a 233,436-square-foot office building in Queens, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan, which has a 10-year term Muss Development has...
Commercial Observer Yechiel Newhouse has paid $244 million, or $158,442/unit, for the 154-unit apartment property at 1240 Morrison Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York investor bought the building from Stellar Management, which had owned it since 2007...
Commercial Property Executive Quixote Studios has agreed to fully lease a 123,974-square-foot industrial building at 12154 Montague St in Pacoima, Calif, about 19 miles northwest of Los Angeles The Los Angeles entertainment company is taking the...
Crain’s New York Business The 282-room Plaza Hotel in Manhattan is scheduled to reopen on May 20 The property, at 768 Fifth Ave, has been temporarily closed since last March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Katara Hospitality, an...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against Hongkun USA, alleging that the US affiliate of the Beijing homebuilder failed to make $11 million in rental payments for its space at 888 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The...
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...