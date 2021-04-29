Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News M&R Development has welcomed the first tenants to 42 Hundred on The Lake, a 236-unit apartment property in St Francis, Wis, about seven miles from downtown Milwaukee The Itasca, Ill, developer broke ground on the four-story...
Pittsburgh Post Gazette Fortress Investment Group is offering for sale the 823,979-square-foot office complex at 1000 Westinghouse Drive in the Pittsburgh suburb of Cranberry Township, Pa The New York company has hired Thomas Co to market the...
Dallas Morning News Urban Logistics Realty has plans to build a 367,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of Euless, Texas Construction is set to start next month on the three-building industrial property, which is being called Urban...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Boomerang Interests and CenterSquare Investment Management has broken ground on a 315,101-square-foot cold-storage facility in Houston The project is being built on 2248 acres at 7500 Uvalde Road, near the...
Crain’s Chicago Business American Realty Advisors is offering for sale 1K Fulton, a 527,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District Eastdil Secured has been hired to market the 10-story property, at 1000 West...
Crain’s New York Business The Briad Group has proposed building a 96-unit apartment project at 88-36 139th St in Queens, NY Plans for the project include 41 parking spaces The developer manages several Marriott and Hilton hotels in New York...
Dallas Morning News StreetLight Residential has started construction on The Jackson, a 343-unit luxury apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The developer is building the project as part of the 2,000-acre Viridian development...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is offering for sale the Offices Two at Frisco Station, a 210,424-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, investor has hired Newmark to market the property, at 6303 Cowboys Way...
South Florida Business Journal BTI Partners is planning to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer’s proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee on May 3 It calls for a pair of...