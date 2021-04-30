Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook are breaking ground this June on Meadows Luxury Living, a 156-unit apartment property in Lake Saint Louis, Mo Meadows Luxury Living is being built on a...
Occupancy and rental rates for apartment properties in urban markets won't reach their pre-pandemic levels for at least two years, according to Yardi Matrix, as demand is expected to remain soft because of a greater adoption of remote...
Dallas Morning News Arteriors is moving into its new headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, this June The lighting and furniture company, which was founded in 1987, is leasing 335,500 square feet of office and warehouse space at...
Multi-Housing News M&R Development has welcomed the first tenants to 42 Hundred on The Lake, a 236-unit apartment property in St Francis, Wis, about seven miles from downtown Milwaukee The Itasca, Ill, developer broke ground on the four-story...
Philadelphia Business Journal Farmers Insurance Group is planning to vacate 210,975 square feet at 3 Beaver Valley Road, a 263,503-sf office building in Wilmington, Del The company’s lease expires at the end of 2024, but it has the option to...
Commercial Observer New York mayor Bill de Blasio expects all city businesses, restaurants, offices, theaters and other venues to operate at full capacity on July 1 But De Blasio, who made the comments this morning on MSNBC, noted that federal and...
Crain’s Chicago Business American Realty Advisors is offering for sale 1K Fulton, a 527,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District Eastdil Secured has been hired to market the 10-story property, at 1000 West...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Ridgebrook BP LLC has paid $151 million, or $104,861/sf, for the Ridgebrook Apartments, a 144-unit property in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 14 miles from downtown Minneapolis The Wayzata, Minn, investor purchased...
Commercial Property Executive Quixote Studios has agreed to fully lease a 123,974-square-foot industrial building at 12154 Montague St in Pacoima, Calif, about 19 miles northwest of Los Angeles The Los Angeles entertainment company is taking the...