REJournalscom IRI has agreed to lease 80,594 square feet of office space in Chicago The Chicago data-analytics and market-research company will take its space at the 624,724-sf 203 North LaSalle St Sumitomo Corp of Americas owns the 27-story...
Dallas Morning News Arteriors is moving into its new headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, this June The lighting and furniture company, which was founded in 1987, is leasing 335,500 square feet of office and warehouse space at...
Philadelphia Business Journal Farmers Insurance Group is planning to vacate 210,975 square feet at 3 Beaver Valley Road, a 263,503-sf office building in Wilmington, Del The company’s lease expires at the end of 2024, but it has the option to...
Commercial Observer New York mayor Bill de Blasio expects all city businesses, restaurants, offices, theaters and other venues to operate at full capacity on July 1 But De Blasio, who made the comments this morning on MSNBC, noted that federal and...
Denver Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has paid $36 million, or $229,299/unit, for the 157-unit 52nd Marketplace Apartments in Arvada, Colo, about nine miles from downtown Denver The Los Angeles real estate investment company bought the...
Commercial Property Executive A group of private investors led by Florian Barth has paid $146 million, or $33640/sf, for a 43,400-square-foot office building at 2 North First St in downtown San Jose, Calif The Los Gatos, Calif, real estate investor...
Commercial Property Executive Quixote Studios has agreed to fully lease a 123,974-square-foot industrial building at 12154 Montague St in Pacoima, Calif, about 19 miles northwest of Los Angeles The Los Angeles entertainment company is taking the...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against Hongkun USA, alleging that the US affiliate of the Beijing homebuilder failed to make $11 million in rental payments for its space at 888 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The...
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...