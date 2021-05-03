Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Black Creek Group plans to build the 2 million-square-foot I-95 Logistics Center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md The Denver developer expects to break ground on the industrial project later this year and complete...
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has paid $742 million, or about $271,795/unit, for Bainbridge NoDa, a 273-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the complex, at 2509 North Davidson St in the city’s Optimist...
Atlanta Business Journal Allen Morris Co is breaking ground this fall on a five-story apartment building with 377 units in Atlanta The Miami real estate company is developing the property on six acres at 2490 North Druid Hills Road It will include...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has lined up $24 million of financing for the development of a 266,000-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, about 175 miles northwest of Miami The Doral, Fla, company recently broke...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay $220 million, or $687,500/unit, for 320 apartment units that are under construction at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York real estate investment company is buying the units from a venture of CIM Group...
Milwaukee Business Journal Cardinal Capital Management Inc has proposed a 141-unit apartment property in Racine, Wis, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee The Milwaukee developer is planning the project for a vacant site at 301 Sixth St, which it had...
St Louis Business Journal A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook are breaking ground this June on Meadows Luxury Living, a 156-unit apartment property in Lake Saint Louis, Mo Meadows Luxury Living is being built on a...
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is building the Red Run Commerce Center, a 215,000-square-foot business park in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, Md The property will have a mix of flex-industrial, retail and office space It will...
Austin Business Journal Ryan Cos US Inc has unveiled plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis developer expects to break ground on the two-building project in the fourth quarter It will include a 2,500-square-foot...