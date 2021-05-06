Log In or Subscribe to read more
Equity Commonwealth, which had a whopping $3 billion of cash on its balance sheet at the end of last year as a result of a year's long portfolio disposition effort, has agreed to buy Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp in an all-stock deal valued...
Realty Income Corp has agreed to buy VEREIT Inc through a stock swap, creating one of the largest REITs in the country, with an enterprise value of about $50 billion The surviving company will own 10,300 properties with nearly 200 million square...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to buy a portfolio of seven office properties with about 19 million square feet in North Carolina and Atlanta for $7175 million, including the assumption of debt The Raleigh, NC, REIT is...
Kimco Realty Corp, among the country's largest owners of grocery-anchored retail centers, has agreed to acquire Weingarten Realty Investors in a transaction valued at $39 billion, plus the assumption of $18 billion of debt The resulting company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report REITs that own retail properties, which on average had collected only 682 percent of their rents in last year’s second quarter as coronavirus-driven lockdowns were at their peak, increased their...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, which last month said it had built a lending pipeline of nearly $35 billion of potential opportunities, announced it had closed or executed term sheets for six loans totaling $3353 million during the first quarter...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has broadened its playbook The Miami company was formed in 2018 to provide debt capital to property owners It originates long-term, fixed-rate loans that it funds through the CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington Prime Group, which owns 101 shopping centers with 53 million square feet, has confirmed that it might need to file for bankruptcy The Columbus, Ohio, REIT has been hard hit by closures at its...