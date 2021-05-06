Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal The Marco Co has renewed its lease for 308,777 square feet of industrial space at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth, Texas Blackstone Group owns the property and was represented by JLL Lee & Associates negotiated the lease...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $125 million, or $16648/sf, for Azusa Center, a 75,081-square-foot industrial facility in Azusa, Calif The San Diego investment company purchased the building from Mortech Manufacturing, a maker of...
Real Estate NJ National Distribution Centers LLC has signed an industrial lease for 338,954 square feet at 152 US Route 206 in Hillsborough, NJ The building is part of the 759,954-sf Midpoint Logistics Center, which is currently under construction...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
San Diego Business Journal Surgalign Spine Technologies has agreed to fully lease a 94,500-square-foot building at the Muse life-sciences complex in San Diego The Deerfield, Ill, company develops products made from human and animal tissue that are...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Boston Business Journal BJ’s Wholesale Club plans on moving its Boston-area corporate headquarters to Marlborough, Mass The big-box retailer is leasing 168,581 square feet at 350 Campus Drive and 19,244 sf at 100 Campus Drive Its current...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property that is a little more than two miles from downtown Denver The New York investor purchased the...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...