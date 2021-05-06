Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties is buying the two-building complex at 2130-2160 French Settlement Road in West Dallas The company, an affiliate of TPG Real Estate Partners of San Francisco, bought the 600,000-square-foot...
Real Estate NJ National Distribution Centers LLC has signed an industrial lease for 338,954 square feet at 152 US Route 206 in Hillsborough, NJ The building is part of the 759,954-sf Midpoint Logistics Center, which is currently under construction...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
San Diego Business Journal Surgalign Spine Technologies has agreed to fully lease a 94,500-square-foot building at the Muse life-sciences complex in San Diego The Deerfield, Ill, company develops products made from human and animal tissue that are...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Boston Business Journal BJ’s Wholesale Club plans on moving its Boston-area corporate headquarters to Marlborough, Mass The big-box retailer is leasing 168,581 square feet at 350 Campus Drive and 19,244 sf at 100 Campus Drive Its current...
Houston Business Journal Bryant + Stacy Group has broken ground on the first phase of the Medical Center of Tomball in suburban Houston The Houston developer is teaming with Global Health Partners of the United Kingdom to build the medical-office...
Dallas Morning News The Mesquite, Texas, City Council has approved plans for a 23 million-square-foot industrial park Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas is developing the project, which is being called Alcott Logistics Station, on East Scyene Road It...
Dallas Morning News A unit of KKR & Co has bought Urban District 30, a 980,000-square-foot industrial park in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The New York investor bought the five-building property, which broke ground early last...