Dallas Business Journal The Marco Co has renewed its lease for 308,777 square feet of industrial space at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth, Texas Blackstone Group owns the property and was represented by JLL Lee & Associates negotiated the lease...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $125 million, or $16648/sf, for Azusa Center, a 75,081-square-foot industrial facility in Azusa, Calif The San Diego investment company purchased the building from Mortech Manufacturing, a maker of...
Real Estate NJ National Distribution Centers LLC has signed an industrial lease for 338,954 square feet at 152 US Route 206 in Hillsborough, NJ The building is part of the 759,954-sf Midpoint Logistics Center, which is currently under construction...
The Aberly Group has paid $548 million, or $154,802/unit, for the 354-unit Latitude 28 Apartments in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 10 miles north of Orlando, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the complex from Lighthouse Group of Pacific...
Commercial Observer Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $288 million of financing against Heinz at 950 North Shore, a 151-unit apartment property in Pittsburgh A venture of MCM Co and the Ferchill Group owns the complex, which was developed in...
San Diego Business Journal Surgalign Spine Technologies has agreed to fully lease a 94,500-square-foot building at the Muse life-sciences complex in San Diego The Deerfield, Ill, company develops products made from human and animal tissue that are...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Boston Business Journal BJ’s Wholesale Club plans on moving its Boston-area corporate headquarters to Marlborough, Mass The big-box retailer is leasing 168,581 square feet at 350 Campus Drive and 19,244 sf at 100 Campus Drive Its current...