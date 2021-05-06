Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer DH Property Holdings has secured $62 million of construction financing for the development of a 282,737-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia PCCP LLC provided the loan, which was arranged by Walker & Dunlop DH...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Properties owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Inc recorded a revenue per available room, or RevPAR, of $7083 during the first quarter That’s up 149 percent from the $6164 of RevPAR posted in the fourth...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics is breaking ground soon on a 351,870-square-foot industrial building in Romeoville, Ill, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago The Atlanta real estate investor and developer is building the property, on a speculative...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential says it has been able to reduce the concessions it offers prospective tenants to rent units at its 304 properties, which have nearly 78,000 units and are in urban and high-density...
Charlotte Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has broken ground on Carolina 85 Logistics Center, a 300,240-square-foot industrial building in Kings Mountain, NC, about 33 miles west of Charlotte, NC The Conshohocken, Pa, company is developing...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Houston Business Journal Bryant + Stacy Group has broken ground on the first phase of the Medical Center of Tomball in suburban Houston The Houston developer is teaming with Global Health Partners of the United Kingdom to build the medical-office...
Dallas Morning News The Mesquite, Texas, City Council has approved plans for a 23 million-square-foot industrial park Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas is developing the project, which is being called Alcott Logistics Station, on East Scyene Road It...
Equity Commonwealth, which had a whopping $3 billion of cash on its balance sheet at the end of last year as a result of a year's long portfolio disposition effort, has agreed to buy Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp in an all-stock deal valued...