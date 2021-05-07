Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $65 million of financing against 12 industrial properties with 600,000 square feet in Chantilly, Va, about 25 miles west of Washington, DC TD Bank provided the loan,...
Cincinnati Business Center BRG Realty Group LLC has broken ground on Parkway Trails, a 240-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Cincinnati development and management company expects the project to be completed early next year It’s being...
Orlando Business Journal RBS Ormond Beach Investments LLC has filed plans to build a 150-unit assisted-living facility in Ormond Beach, Fla, about six miles north of Daytona Beach, Fla The Miami Beach, Fla, developer has proposed the project for a...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Residential has lined up $4569 million of construction financing for a 187-unit assisted-living facility in Delray Beach, Fla Comerica Bank was the lender The Phoenix developer recently broke ground on the...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has proposed developing a 288-unit residential project in Little Elm, Texas, about 34 miles north of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property off US Highway 380 Construction will start this summer and...
Dallas Business Journal Walmart has plans to lease more than 1 million square feet of industrial space in North Fort Worth, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer’s new warehouse, Westport 11 at 14700 Blue Mound Road, is part of the...
Commercial Observer ACORE Capital has provided $1389 million of financing against more than 691,000 square feet of office and retail space at the National Place mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Quadrangle Development Corp owns the property at...
Commercial Observer DH Property Holdings has secured $62 million of construction financing for the development of a 282,737-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia PCCP LLC provided the loan, which was arranged by Walker & Dunlop DH...