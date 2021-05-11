Log In or Subscribe to read more
BPM Real Estate Group has lined up $68 million of financing for its purchase of PetSmart Inc’s corporate headquarters in Phoenix Mortgage lender 3650 REIT provided the seven-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark As reported, the Portland,...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities has closed on its purchase of Watertown Mall, a 260,867-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT paid Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York $130 million, or...
Triangle Business Journal Dominion Realty Partners has sold the 318-unit Shiloh Crossing Apartments in Morrisville, NC, for $757 million, or about $238,050/unit The buyer was not identified The three-story property, which opened last year, sits on a...
Triangle Business Journal Northridge Capital has paid $368 million, or about $26286/sf, for Innovation I, a four-story office building with about 140,000 square feet, near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport The Washington, DC, company bought...
Triangle Business Journal Four Springs Capital Trust has bought a two-story medical-office building in Chapel, Hill, NC, for $149 million, or about $57839/sf The Lake Como, NJ, REIT acquired the 25,761-square-foot property, on 17 acres at 1181...
The Chicago REIT has bought the 192-unit Princeton North Andover apartment property in North Andover, Mass, about 30 miles north of Boston Princeton Properties of Lowell, Mass, was the...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has bought the 213-unit Park Place Apartments in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas Premium Property USA teamed with Kalterra on the purchase The seller and sales price were not disclosed...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has bought South Park Building IV, a 151,793-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The property, which sits on 115 acres at 7042 Industrial Way, is about 60 percent leased to tenants that include...
Dallas Business Journal KKR & Co has purchase Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,000-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The New York investor bought the recently completed property, at 30 Frontage Road, from its...