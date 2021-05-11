Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has bought the 213-unit Park Place Apartments in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas Premium Property USA teamed with Kalterra on the purchase The seller and sales price were not disclosed...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has bought South Park Building IV, a 151,793-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The property, which sits on 115 acres at 7042 Industrial Way, is about 60 percent leased to tenants that include...
Dallas Business Journal KKR & Co has purchase Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,000-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The New York investor bought the recently completed property, at 30 Frontage Road, from its...
Tod’s has extended its lease for 7,867 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 650 Madison Ave in Manhattan The luxury retailer, whose initial deal was set to expire in October 2023, agreed to extend the lease to October 2030 The extension...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year for the 186-unit Grand Living at the Grove seniors-housing development in Austin, Texas Ryan Cos US Inc of Minneapolis is the project’s developer It will...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently bought a 69-acre development site in El Paso, Texas, with plans to build a 11 million-square-foot industrial building The development, dubbed Eastlake Logistics Park, will sit right off...
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...
Mesirow Realty Sale-Leaseback Capital is offering for sale a newly built industrial property with 268 million square feet in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles east of Des Moines, Iowa The property is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc Avison Young has been...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has proposed developing a 288-unit residential project in Little Elm, Texas, about 34 miles north of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property off US Highway 380 Construction will start this summer and...