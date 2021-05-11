Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Associated Bank has provided $132 million of construction financing for the development of a 218,000-square-foot industrial project in Pewaukee, Wis, about 15 miles west of Milwaukee An affiliate of Westminster Capital LLC of Lake...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided $573 million of financing against the Stitch life-sciences project in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The loan modifies a $34 million mortgage that Knighthead had provided two years ago to a venture of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle SJ Collins Enterprises has paid $4 million a four-acre development site near the campus of Georgia Institute and Technology, better known as Georgia Tech, in Atlanta The local developer plans to build a mixed-use project...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street St Louis is planning to develop a two-building apartment property with more than 500 units in St Louis Ground will break by the end of the year on the project’s first phase, between Grand Avenue and...
Bldup Berkeley Investments has filed plans to convert a 97,000-square-foot office property in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass, into life-sciences space The building, at 64 Pleasant St, is fully occupied by Sasaki, but the architectural firm...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year for the 186-unit Grand Living at the Grove seniors-housing development in Austin, Texas Ryan Cos US Inc of Minneapolis is the project’s developer It will...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently bought a 69-acre development site in El Paso, Texas, with plans to build a 11 million-square-foot industrial building The development, dubbed Eastlake Logistics Park, will sit right off...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American International Group Inc has provided $1077 million of financing against 55 Broadway, a 347,023-square-foot office building in Manhattan Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which allowed the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $65 million of financing against 12 industrial properties with 600,000 square feet in Chantilly, Va, about 25 miles west of Washington, DC TD Bank provided the loan,...