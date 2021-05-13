Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality unit has hired Scott Hall as managing director and Aaron Lapping as senior director The two, formerly of JLL, will focus on investment sales in the western United States and report to Andrew Coleman, a...
Harbor Group International has named Lee Siracuse senior vice president of asset management Siracuse will oversee the Norfolk, Va, investment manager’s alternative debt-investment portfolio, which includes whole loans, mezzanine debt and...
USAA Real Estate has hired Ryan Krauch as executive managing director Krauch joins the San Antonio real estate investment manager from Mesa West Capital, where he had been a principal with the Los Angeles company since 2007 He previously was a vice...
Olive Tree Holdings, a four-year-old investor in apartment properties, is opportunistically moving into the hotel sector It has partnered with Ken Hamlet, who had served as chief executive of Holiday Inns Inc, to pursue select-service hotels in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Peter Tobin, a long-time specialist in the distressed-assets world, passed away last week He was 46 He suffered a heart attack from an undiagnosed cardiomyopathy while exercising in his home Tobin started...
Andy Kwon, a former executive with Garrison Investment Group who less than a year ago had co-founded Machine Investment Group, died last month of a brain aneurysm He was 44 years old Kwon, a star soccer player at Duke University who later was...
NAI Partners has hired John Colglazier Jr as partner Colglazier joins the Houston brokerage from Colglazier Properties of San Antonio, which specializes in the sale and leasing of industrial properties Joining him at NAI Partners is Kyle Kennan,...
Derek Jensen, a veteran property acquisitions specialist, has been named director of acquisitions by the RM Communities affiliate of crowdfunder RealtyMogul Jensen, who has been involved in the acquisition of more than 10,000 apartment units over...
James Patchett, the former president and chief executive of the New York City Economic Development Corp, has been named chief executive of A&E Real Estate, an investor in New York multifamily properties He'll oversee a planned expansion of the...