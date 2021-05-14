Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has taken control of a 15-building apartment portfolio in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The company had provided $126 million of debt against the portfolio in 2016 to help fund Brookhill...
Dwight Capital has provided a $507 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 214-unit Residences at Justison Landing apartment property in Wilmington, Del The loan allowed the...
Commercial Property Executive Cypress Equities and Life Time Athletic are planning to build a 404,000-square-foot mixed-use complex at Stevens Creek Boulevard and Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, Calif The two-building development already received city...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been submitted for a 334-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The project has been proposed for a 37-acre site at 14051 International Drive, several miles east of the Walt Disney World resort It could cost about...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Parkway Inc and Silverpeak Real Estate is breaking ground next week on Lakeland Central Park, a 730-acre business park in Lakeland, Fla The project is being built west of Airport Road and south of Old Tampa...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in the third quarter on a 374,560-square-foot cold-storage facility in Denton, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is building the property on 23 acres northwest of Interstate 35 and...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood Urban has filed plans to build the Field Street Tower, a 520,000-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas The 38-story property is being planned for the southeast corner of Field Street and Woodall Rodgers...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial is starting construction this summer on an industrial project with about 865,000 square feet in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...