Commercial Property Executive Cypress Equities and Life Time Athletic are planning to build a 404,000-square-foot mixed-use complex at Stevens Creek Boulevard and Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, Calif The two-building development already received city...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been submitted for a 334-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The project has been proposed for a 37-acre site at 14051 International Drive, several miles east of the Walt Disney World resort It could cost about...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Parkway Inc and Silverpeak Real Estate is breaking ground next week on Lakeland Central Park, a 730-acre business park in Lakeland, Fla The project is being built west of Airport Road and south of Old Tampa...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in the third quarter on a 374,560-square-foot cold-storage facility in Denton, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is building the property on 23 acres northwest of Interstate 35 and...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture led by Big V Property Group has closed on its acquisition of The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The deal was first announced in January Big V, in a partnership with Kimco...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial is starting construction this summer on an industrial project with about 865,000 square feet in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon has been approved to develop a pair of residential buildings with more than 400 units in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The project, which received approval from the Dallas City Council yesterday, is being built...
Washington Business Journal TA Realty is constructing a 18 million-square-foot data-center complex in Leesburg, Va, about 35 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Boston company expects the project’s first buildings to be completed later this...
A venture of Milhaus and Humphreys Capital has broken ground on Milhaus Whitestown, a 240-unit apartment property in Whitestown, Ind, about 17 miles from downtown Indianapolis The property, at 7279 South Indianapolis Road, will have studio, one-,...