SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell two connecting buildings with a combined 267,000 square feet in Manhattan for $325 million, or $1,217/sf CBRE is brokering the deal, which is expected to close by the end of next month The pending buyer was...
Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $165 million, or $206,250/unit, for the 80-unit Hillside Village Apartments in San Bernardino, Calif, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Tower 16 Capital, which...
Real Estate NJ Merck is offering for sale its 2 million-square-foot office and life-sciences headquarters at 2000 Galloping Road in Kenilworth, NJ The pharmaceuticals company has hired JLL to market the five-building complex, which it plans to lease...
Fairfield Residential Co has paid $453 million, or $419,444/unit, for Il Palazzo, a 108-unit apartment property in San Diego The San Diego investment manager bought the property from Picerne Group of Newport Beach, Calif, which was represented by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Beachwold Residential has paid $348 million, or $193,333/unit, for Alvista Willow Brook, a 180-unit apartment property in Meriden, Conn The New York company bought the property from a venture of PCCP LLC...
The Miami non-traded REIT has paid $588 million for a pair of industrial properties totaling 4 million square feet in Colorado and Texas Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners sold the Colorado Technology Center in suburban Denver, while Hines sold the...
Dominion Realty Inc has sold Park Elmwood, a four-building industrial property totaling 133,200 square feet in Indianapolis The Indianapolis management company was represented in the sale by Colliers International Hornet Investments LLC bought the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Brookline Investment Group has bought the 321-unit Wildgrass Apartments in Riverview, Fla, for $80 million, or about $249,221/unit The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company purchased the garden-style property from Second Wave...
South Florida Business Journal Chandaris Investment LLC has paid $1415 million, or about $11792/sf, for Fortune Way Bays, a 79,532-square-foot industrial property in Wellington, Fla Pine Plaza Properties LLC sold the three-building complex, which...