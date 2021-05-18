Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal An undisclosed buyer has paid $82 million for the 89-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Upper Marlboro, Md, at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers handled the hotel’s auction, which had...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $76 million of construction financing for the development of Soleste NoMi, a 367-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla JLL arranged the loan The Estate Cos is breaking ground late next...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Development LLC has filed plans to build an apartment project in San Antonio The complex has been proposed for a 104-acre site at 12631 Vance Jackson Road, formerly home to a Regal Cinema movie theater If...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential has proposed building the Alexan Cathedral Arts, a 384-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Ross Avenue corridor Plans call for a pair of residential buildings along the 5100 block of Ross Avenue,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin this summer on a 335,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Stream Realty Partners is developing the 12-story building along Howell Street as part of the Quadrangle...
Milwaukee Business Journal Hines is planning to build a 295-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The development site, at 333 North Water St, is a vacant parking lot that is a mile south of downtown Milwaukee Plans include a parking garage with 400...
Multi Housing News Dominium is breaking ground soon on Vista Ridge, a 308-unit affordable-housing property in Phoenix The Plymouth, Minn, development and management company obtained a $58 million construction loan from US Bank, as well as a $165...
Dallas Business Journal Pregis is occupying a 265,000-square-foot industrial facility at 1131 West Bardin Road in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Deerfield, Ill, company, which manufacturers protective packaging, already occupies a...
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties has filed plans to develop a two-building industrial property with about 14 million square feet in Northlake, Texas, about 23 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas Work on the property, which will have a mix of...