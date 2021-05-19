Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hospitality Investors Trust Inc, which owns 100 hotels with 12,421 rooms in 29 states, today filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware Brookfield Asset Management, which four years ago...
Triangle Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $82 million, or about $136,667/unit, for the 600-unit Willow Creek North Ridge Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Salt Lake City company bought the three-story property, which sits on 35 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has bought the Greylyn Estates, a 259-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $59 million, or about $227,799/unit The New York asset manager bought the property, at 9415 Lucy Jane...
An investor group led by principals of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $233 million, or just more than $269/sf, for Mission Courtyard, an 86,579-square-foot office building in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Newport Beach, Calif, group...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Tratt Properties LLC has bought the Central Florida Intermodal Logistics Center in Winter Haven, Fla, about 22 miles southeast of Lakeland, Fla The purchase price was not disclosed, but the buzz is that the 930-acre...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal TKG StorageMart Partners has paid $148 million, or $13,703/unit, for a 1,080-unit self-storage facility at 150 Tyler Ave North in Hopkins, Minn The Columbia, Mo, company purchased the property from Minikahda Mini...
The Prizm Outlets retail property outside of Las Vegas has been sold And it's resulted in the CMBS deal that had held a $622 million loan against it getting walloped The property, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, was sold to an affiliate of...
Washington Business Journal An undisclosed buyer has paid $82 million for the 89-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Upper Marlboro, Md, at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers handled the hotel’s auction, which had...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Site Centers Corp has paid $40 million, or about $70838/sf, for the Addison Plaza shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT bought the 56,467-square-foot property, at 16950,...