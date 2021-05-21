Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Stillwater Capital has plans to build a massive mixed-use complex next to the headquarters of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The 240-acre project would be called...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Transwestern Development Co and BC Station Partners has unveiled plans for a 300,000-square-foot office project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The project, dubbed Exchange at CityLine, is a...
San Antonio Business Journal Scannell Properties has broken ground on Cornerstone Logistics Center, a 423,260-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio The Indianapolis developer is building the two-building project on a speculative basis at...
ConAm Group has paid $60 million, or $250,000/unit, for Highlands Viera West, a 240-unit apartment property in Viera, Fla, about 55 miles southeast of Orlando, Fla The San Diego real estate investor bought the complex from JMG Realty Inc of Atlanta,...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $55 million for a pair of apartment properties with 332 units in the greater Phoenix area The Carlsbad, Calif, company purchased the properties from an undisclosed seller in a deal brokered by Northmarq, which also...
An entity of Curtis Capital Group has paid $192 million, or $256,000/unit, for Arbour Court, a 75-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Kuhar Bay Club LLC, which was represented by...
Houston Business Journal Presidium Group has sold a 115,000-square-foot office property in Houston for an undisclosed price The Dallas company sold the two-building complex, at 6250 and 6260 Westpark Drive, to a local company calling itself Westpark...
Commercial Property Executive Hines Global Income Trust Inc has acquired the 965,300-square-foot industrial building at 900 Patrol Road in Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT purchased the property from KTR Indy II LLC for an undisclosed price The...
A venture led by Hull Property Group has paid $75 million for the Charleston Town Center, a regional mall in West Virginia's capital The venture, which is said to include Eightfold Real Estate Capital, bought the property from Bear Stearns...