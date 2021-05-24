Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal A venture of Schnitzer West LLC and Craft Cos has broken ground on the 238,000-square-foot Current, River North office property in Denver The 12-story development is being built at 3615 Delgany St, which is a little more than...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris has filed plans to build a 10-story office building with 164,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate developer is building the project, along with an adjoining parking garage, on the site...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Scannell Properties has broken ground on the TIA Logistics Center, a 245,000-square-foot warehouse in Tampa, Fla The Indianapolis developer is building the property on a 20-acre site at Knox Street and Hoover Boulevard,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has provided $62 million of financing to help fund Bridge Investment Group’s acquisition of the 600-unit Willow Creek North Ridge...
Dwight Capital has provided $2676 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the Sadler House, a 240-unit apartment property in San Marcos, Texas, which is roughly 30 miles south...
Boston Business Journal A venture led by Highgate Holdings has renovated the former Taj Hotel in Boston and renamed it the Newbury Boston The Highgate venture bought the 286-room property, at 1 Newbury St, in 2016 for $125 million, or $437,063/room...
Dallas Morning News KBC Advisors plans to start construction this summer on a 350,000-square-foot warehouse property in DeSoto, Texas, about 22 miles south of Dallas The Seattle real estate company is developing the industrial project on North Polk...
Dallas Business Journal Future Foam Inc has agreed to fully lease and renovate a 341,840-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Council Bluffs, Iowa, manufacturer of polyurethane foam products is taking its space at 3000...
AZ Big Media Continental Properties has broken ground on the 276-unit Springs at Eastmark apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built at the intersection of East Warner and South Ellsworth roads and will have studio, one-, two-, and...