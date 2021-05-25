Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Orlando Business Journal Gilbane Development Co has filed plans to build a 346-unit apartment project in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The 19-story property has been proposed for a 147-acre development site west of the...
Luzzatto Co has lined up $5473 million of financing for the construction of The Depot, a 107,199-square-foot office property it’s building in Los Angeles Bank OZK provided a $28 million senior loan, while Related Fund Management provided $2673...
LA Biz Ground has broken on the Goodman Logistics Center, a 15 million square-foot industrial property in Fullerton, Calif Goodman, an Irvine, Calif, developer, is constructing the four-building property at 2099 East Orangethorpe Ave, about 27 miles...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Levy Group has started work on the Business Center at Five Corners, a 542,090-square-foot industrial property in Houston The five-building property is being built on a 44-acre site inside Beltway 8 between...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty has proposed developing a two-building industrial project with more than 400,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on West Everman Parkway near Interstate...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Schnitzer West LLC and Craft Cos has broken ground on the 238,000-square-foot Current, River North office property in Denver The 12-story development is being built at 3615 Delgany St, which is a little more than...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris has filed plans to build a 10-story office building with 164,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate developer is building the project, along with an adjoining parking garage, on the site...