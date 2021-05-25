Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Orlando Business Journal Gilbane Development Co has filed plans to build a 346-unit apartment project in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The 19-story property has been proposed for a 147-acre development site west of the...
Crain’s Chicago Business CMK has proposed building a 299-unit apartment project at 1400 South Wabash Ave in Chicago The local developer bought the project’s development site last year for $59 million It sits across from a 261-unit...
Luzzatto Co has lined up $5473 million of financing for the construction of The Depot, a 107,199-square-foot office property it’s building in Los Angeles Bank OZK provided a $28 million senior loan, while Related Fund Management provided $2673...
LA Biz Ground has broken on the Goodman Logistics Center, a 15 million square-foot industrial property in Fullerton, Calif Goodman, an Irvine, Calif, developer, is constructing the four-building property at 2099 East Orangethorpe Ave, about 27 miles...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty has proposed developing a two-building industrial project with more than 400,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on West Everman Parkway near Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Freddie Mac announced that it will be moving into 155,000 square feet of office space in the Legacy Central mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas this November The deal was first announced in January The Washington, DC,...
Dallas Morning News Hunt Southwest has sold Interstate Crossing, an industrial building with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas An unidentified REIT bought the property in a deal brokered by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed...