Real Estate NJ Alpine Residential plans on constructing the 400-unit Scholars Village at SciTech Scity apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The New York developer is breaking ground on the two-building complex early next year, with plans on...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust has bought a majority ownership interest in Atlanta’s Anthem Technology Center, in a deal that values the 361,000-square-foot office property at $200 million The New York REIT...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Healthcare Trust Inc has sold NuVista Institute for Healthy Living, a 221-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $242 million, or about $109,502/unit The New York REIT sold the property,...
Multi-Housing News ZMR Capital has paid $182 million, or $162,500/unit, for the District Flats Off Dobson, a 112-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Orlando, Fla, investment firm acquired the complex from Rise48 Equity, which had purchased it...
Commercial Observer Menlo Equities has paid $193 million, or $25449/sf, for the 75,838-square-foot office building at 5155 Parkstone Drive in Chantilly, Va The New York company bought the property from Epic, a London investment firm that had...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital has closed on its $63 million, or about $22518/sf, purchase of 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The deal was first announced earlier this month The...